Suryakumar Yadav suffers ankle injury, ruled out of squad ahead of T20 World Cup
The injury comes ahead of the T20 World Cup next year and the world is aware of Suryakumar Yadav's factor in the T20 format of the game
In a major setback to India's T20 plans, Suryakumar Yadav has suffered an ankle injury and will remain out of the Indian squad till February 2024. The injury comes ahead of the T20 World Cup next year and the world is aware of Suryakumar Yadav's factor in the T20 format of the game. As per a report by TheIndianExpress, Suryakumar Yadav has suffered a Grade-II tear in his ankle after it got twisted during the third India vs South Africa T20I in Johannesburg.