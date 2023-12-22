Suryakumar Yadav suffers ankle injury, ruled out of squad ahead of T20 World Cup

In a major setback to India's T20 plans, Suryakumar Yadav has suffered an ankle injury and will remain out of the Indian squad till February 2024. The injury comes ahead of the T20 World Cup next year and the world is aware of Suryakumar Yadav's factor in the T20 format of the game. As per a report by TheIndianExpress , Suryakumar Yadav has suffered a Grade-II tear in his ankle after it got twisted during the third India vs South Africa T20I in Johannesburg.

The report added that Suryakumar Yadav went through some scans after returning to India and his injuries have surely ruled him out of the India vs Afghanistan series in January, while his role in the IPL 2024 is also under clouds now.

In the third T20 international against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav slammed a century to boost India's overall score. But, during fielding rolled his ankle over while picking the ball. The physicians tried to treat him on the ground, but he had to return to the dugout in pain. Later during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar Yadav assured his fans that he was okay. "I am good. I am able to walk so it is not that serious," he said.

The SKY factor

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a below-average performance in the ICC World Cup 2023, recovered back to some strong performances in the T20I format of the game. Apart from the solid batting, Suryakumar Yadav also displayed his leading potential as he made some really impressive decisions during the Australia T20I and South Africa T20I series.

As India prepares for the T20 World Cup 2024, Suryakumar Yadav is among some key players upon whom the team will rely the most. Suryakumar Yadav also plays a crucial role in the squad of Mumbai Indians and as the team is going through a change in leadership, strong players like Suryakumar Yadav can surely help in the transition.

