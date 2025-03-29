Suryakumar Yadav survives massive eye injury during GT vs MI IPL 2025 clash; Watch what happened in Ahmedabad

Suryakumar Yadav survived a massive eye injury in Ahmedabad on Saturday against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident took place on the 14th over of Mumbai Indians' chase off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna.

With the Gujarat Titans pacer banging the ball short wide of the off stump, Suryakumar Yadav moved across tried to scoop over the fine leg. But the ball got a top edge of the bat and hit the grille of the helmet, right in front of his right eye. Had there been no helmet, Suryakumar Yadav would have suffered a major eye injury.

Soon after he got hit, Suryakumar Yadav went straight down on the ground in shock. Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj was the first one to get to his India teammate to check if he's ok while Hardik Pandya and the rest joined too. The physio also checked him soon.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's injury

Although Suryakumar Yadav got on to his feet to take the stance again, but he kept rubbing his right eye, indicating it has felt the impact of the force of the ball. However, Suryakumar Yadav was undone by a Prasidh Krishna slower delivery in the latter's next over for 48.

Mumbai Indians slump to second defeat Meanwhile, a clinical display helped Gujarat Titans register a comprehensive 36-run win, their first in this edition. Sent in to bat, Gujarat Titans posted 196/8, riding on a 41-ball 63-run knock by Sai Sudharsan and useful contributions from skipper Shubman Gill (38), Jos Buttler (39) and Sherfane Rutherford (18).

In reply, Mumbai Indians could manage just 160/6 in their stipulated 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma (39) scoring bulk of the runs. Mohammed Siraj (2/34) and Prasidh Krishna (2/18) were the most successful bowlers for Gujarat Titans, while Kagiso Rabada (1/42) and Sai Kishore (1/37) were also among wickets.