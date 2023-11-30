Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20I series against South Africa, KL Rahul to captain in 3 ODIs: BCCI
In the meantime, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed that both senior Indian players – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.
India's power hitter, Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian cricket team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue to lead the team in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa, said BCCI in a press release on 30 November.