Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20I series against South Africa, KL Rahul to captain in 3 ODIs: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20I series against South Africa, KL Rahul to captain in 3 ODIs: BCCI

 Saurav Mukherjee

(File) India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on November 28, 2023. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP) (AFP)Premium
India's power hitter, Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian cricket team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue to lead the team in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa, said BCCI in a press release on 30 November. 

The series will begin on 10 December in Durban. Apart from this, the BCCI informed that KL Rahul will lead the Indian team or the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

In the meantime, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed that both senior Indian players – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – had requested the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour. Also, the board informed us, that Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness. However, Kohli and Rohit will return for Tests. 

India's tour to South Africa:

India will play 3 T20Is on December 10, 12 and 14 at Durban, Gqeberha, and Johannesburg respectively.

Following this, the Indian team will clash with the Proteas for 3 ODIs, to be played on December 17, 19, and 21 at Johannesburg, Gqeberha, and Paarl.

Later, the Indian Team will engage in two tests with the Proteas. The first Test will be played between 26 December to 30 December at Centurion. While the second test will be played between 3 January and 7 January at Cape Town

Squads for formats: 

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

 

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 09:11 PM IST
