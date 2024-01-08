Suryakumar Yadav to miss IPL 2024? India's injury woes continue as SKY, Mohammed Shami's recovery stretches longer
A spate of injuries has shocked the Indian team with crucial players like Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya resting during important matches
BCCI on Sunday announced the squad for the India vs Afghanistan T20 series. The team seems to be a perfect blend of youngsters and senior players, and while this might look like a selector's way of giving the young talent some more chances, they didn't have many choices. A spate of injuries has shocked the Indian team with crucial players like Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya resting during important matches and threat looms over their participation in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and T20 World Cup 2024.