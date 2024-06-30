Some called it the greatest catch ever. Some said it was the moment India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. Suryakumar Yadav’s catch stunned the world. His presence of mind, his agility and his game awareness left every Indian cricket fan impressed.

However, a South African fan has now shared “video evidence" that SKY touched the boundary rope while taking the catch. He claims David Miller was not out. In fact, it was a six.

The user named Ben Curtis shared a close-up angle of SKY’s feet and wrote, “This certainly deserved more than one look, just saying. Boundary rope looks like it clearly moves."

An England cricket fan joined in the conversation and wrote, “I noted on review and thought umpire far too quick to call that." It was England that India defeated in the semifinal to reach the World Cup final to face South Africa.

“Going by this clearly a 6 , was this angle not seen by the 3rd umpire!" wrote another user.

Netizens dismiss ‘video evidence’

Most of the people who commented in the post did not find any merit in the “video evidence".

“If it is touched, the momentum would have been delined the whole boundary rope. The shape of the boundary rope didnot change at all," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“The soil was uprooted due to the spikes in the shoes, couple of angles checked by third umpire, stop whining," wrote another.

“It happens “when you lose you look for an excuse". 3rd umpire had enough experience and technology under their hat," commented another.

“It doesn't move one bit lmao. Zoom in so much to an extent that pixels start playing with the quality and this is what you get. This was simply a world class catch from SKY," declared another.

Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘match-winning’ catch

Hardik Pandya bowled to David Miller, the last legit batter who could win it for the Proteas. Despite not being a great delivery, Pandya's full toss was hit by Miller, but Suryakumar Yadav steadied himself on the ropes, caught the ball, released it just as he went over the boundary and then came back in to complete the catch.

