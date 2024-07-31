’Suryakumar Yadav won the game for us’: Washington Sundar can’t stop praising his captain

Suryakumar Yadav is winning praises for his last minute changes that he made during the India vs Sri Lanka T20 I final math

Published31 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Rinku Singh celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis (not pictured) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 30, 2024.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Rinku Singh celebrate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis (not pictured) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 30, 2024.

Team India won the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka because of captain Suryakumar Yadav's ability to take risks and some tough decisions at crucial moments, according to all-rounder Washington Sundar.

His comments came after India secured a remarkable victory against Sri Lanka in the final T20 International match. The victory was preceded by some interesting bowling changes in the team towards the end of Sri Lankan innings.

The match, assumed to be an easy challenge for Sri Lankans with a target of 138, took a dramatic turn after Suryakumar introduced Rinku Singh in the penultimate over. He returned returned 1–0–3–2, and brought himself on in the final over to take a couple of more wickets and stun Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka lost two wickets in just four balls as India knocked off the target of three runs on the first ball itself, with Suryakumar hitting a four.

“Honestly, it's amazing of him, amazing of his leadership skills to be honest because (with) 12 balls (left and) 12 (runs) to win and for him to bring Rinku (on), especially when Kushal Perera is batting, and Rinku got him out and Surya (then) himself came in the last over and won the game for us,” Sundar told the media after the match.

“We all know he has a big heart when he goes out there to bat but also he has a big heart in terms of leadership as well. All the credits to him and (it was) amazing of him.”

"I don't want to be captain, I want to be leader": India's Suryakumar Yadav

Amid constant praise for his captaincy skills, Suryakumar Yadav recently clarified that he wants to be known as a leader and not as a captain.

During the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka T20 International Series, Suryakumar Yadav received praise by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. However, Suryakumar's recent remarks about his captaincy of team India reflects upon his talent, humbleness and unmatchable leadership skills.

"I... I don't want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. That's it. It felt good to see such good support here and in this country," Suryakumar said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

Suryakumar Yadav's journey to this milestone was filled with challenges and a lot of hurdles. Desptie this, Suryakumar' Yadav's aggressive batting style, coupled with his ability to play under pressure, has made him a crucial asset for the Indian cricket team.

First Published:31 Jul 2024, 11:35 AM IST
