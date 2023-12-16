Social media has changed the way the world looks at issues and a lot can happen over an emoji, though not intended. India's power hitter Suryakumar Yadav's latest tweet with an emoji of a broken heart has kept netizens guessing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 16 December, the world's No.1 T20I batter took to X and posted an emoji of a broken heart. The tweet has garnered over 5.6 million views, 82k likes and 14k retweets.

Here's the tweet:

Why a broken heart emoji? Following the tweet by SKY, who recently scored his fourth T20I century - joint most with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, there are several questions making rounds on the batter, especially the recent developments at his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, putting an end to Rohit Sharma's nearly 11-year-long journey as the franchise's leader, MI named Hardik Pandya as their captain.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, both Surya and Hardik made their MI debuts, but now with the change in leadership, it is bound to have its effects, as both SKY and Pandya were seen as probable leaders for the franchise.

Though the reason for SKY's tweet is still unclear, it did catch the fans' attention.

MI captaincy to Pandya: Stating that the change in leadership was a part of their future planning, Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai's global head of performance on Friday said that this is being done to make MI future-ready.

"It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready," Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai's global head of performance, said in a statement late Friday.

"It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season."

Jayawardene expressed gratitude to Rohit for his "exceptional leadership" since taking the reins in 2013.

"His leadership has not only brought unparalleled success to the team but has also solidified his place as one of the finest captains in the history of the IPL," he said.

As per details, Rohit led Mumbai 163 times in the IPL and the Champions League T20, winning 91 games, drawing four, and losing 68.

