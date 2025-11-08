Suryakumar Yadav's cheeky dig at Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup 2025 row; ‘feels great to finally get to touch the trophy…’

As the Asia Cup 2025 trophy row still continues, India captain Suryakumar Yadav took a cheeky dig at Mohsin Naqvi after the Men in Blue reigned supreme against Australia, winning the T20I series 2-1. After the series opener was washed out, Australia took the lead by winning the second game. However, India bounced back with back-to-back wins before final T20I on Saturday in Brisbane was abandoned due to rain.

Following his first series win on Australian soil, Suryakumar jokingly told reporters, “It feels great to finally get to touch the trophy. Felt it in my hands, when I was handed over the trophy for the series victory" at the post-match press conference. Suryakumar's remarks were aimed at Naqvi, who took away the Asia Cup 2025 trophy with him after the Indian team won the Asia Cup 2025.

For the unknown, the Asia Cup 2025 trophy is still at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) headquarters in Dubai, with the BCCI and ACC still fighting for it. Naqvi is the chairman of the ACC and the Pakistan Cricket Board. He is also an interior minister of Pakistan.

The Indian captain also acknowledged the India women's World Cup triumph. "A few days back another trophy arrived in India our women's team has won the World Cup. That trophy has also arrived back home. It feels great and getting to touching this trophy as well feels good,” he said.

Why did India did not get Asia Cup Trophy? Following India's win over Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi as a protest against the Pahalgam terror attacks, that killed 26 people. This took place after the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players in all the three games.

After the match finished, the Indian team waited for 90 minutes. On the other hand, Naqvi was adamant that he will personally hand over the trophy. With both parties unmoved, Naqvi took the trophy away from the stage into the ACC headquarters.

Ice broken with PCB: Devajit Saikia Meanwhile, the cricket boards of India and Pakistan have managed to "break the ice" on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday.

"I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia told PTI.