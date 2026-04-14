Suryakumar Yadav's India captaincy not certain despite T20 WC win; Gautam Gambhir eyes contract extension, says report

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav recently led the Men in Blue to their third T20 World Cup title, but that might not be enough for him to remain as India captain with the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics looming.

Despite having led India to the T20 World Cup title, his form with the bat is a major cause for concern. Suryakumar Yadav, affectionately known as SKY, managed to score just 242 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72.

Advertisement

He began the campaign with an unbeaten 84 against the United States of America, but his form with the bat went downhill ever since. He registered scores of just 18, 18, 11 and 0 against South Africa, West Indies, England and New Zealand.

Suryakumar's performance to be analysed after England series? "Obviously, Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that, as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances. Obviously, he will lead in the UK, but after that, discussions going forward till 2028 could be purely performance-based," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After the IPL that ends on 31 May, India are scheduled to take on Ireland for a two-match T20I series, before facing England in a five-match T20 series. In 2025, the Mumbai cricketer scored just 218 runs from 21 matches and failed to score even a single half-century.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav, however, made a remarkable turnaround, scoring four half-centuries up until his unbeaten 84 against the USA. In the ongoing IPL 2026 season too, he has been unimpressive, having scored just 106 runs from four matches, with a highest score of 51 against Delhi Capitals.

Despite his worrying form with the bat, Suryakumar Yadav remains Gautam Gambhir's primary choice as India T20I skipper.

The report adds that head coach Gautam Gambhir is also hoping to get a contract extension till the 2028 T20 World Cup. As of now, Gambhir's contract is set to expire after the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be held late next year.

Overall, Suryakumar Yadav has played 113 T20Is and has scored 3272 runs at a strike rate of 162.94. He has registered 25 fifties and four centuries for India in the shortest format.