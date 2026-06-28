Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav make T20I debuts in India vs Ireland 2nd T20I as record gap between new caps ends

India have introduced two fresh faces for the second T20I against Ireland. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav will make their international debuts, becoming the 120th and 121st players to represent the country in the format. Notably, only Pakistan has handed out more T20I caps to debutants, with 125 players.

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The last India debut came in January 2025 when Harshit Rana earned his first cap. This 513-day wait is the longest gap between two India T20I debutants. The previous record stood at 451 days between Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s cap in December 2012 and Mohammed Shami’s introduction in March 2014.

Young talent gets chance This selection signals India’s intent to blood promising domestic performers. Suryansh Shedge, a powerful middle-order batter and all-rounder, has impressed with consistent runs in domestic cricket and the IPL. He also gained valuable experience during India A tours. Prince Yadav, a sharp, fast bowler, adds depth to the pace attack after showing promise in limited-overs domestic cricket and an earlier ODI appearance.

The move gives both players a platform on a tour that offers valuable game time against a competitive Ireland side.

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Shreyas Iyer explains the changes in Playing XI vs Ireland Captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed the two changes during the toss and shared his thoughts on the debutants.

“We’ve got two changes. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav come in. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we’ve made. He’s a powerful, destructive batter. Yes, he’s a sensational youngster who has been scoring runs in the domestic cricket and also in the IPL. He’s got tremendous amount of experience in the youth cricket. So definitely he’s performed in the A tours. So he’s getting, he’s reaping the benefits. Definitely it’s his first game, so I don’t want to put him under that much pressure. It’s important that he comes out here and experiences and gain the experience out of what is there to offer. And he must have seen the match, how we played in the previous game. So definitely he’s smart enough to adapt to it.”

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Confirmed India Playing XI Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

What this means for India Bringing in Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav shows India’s willingness to plan for the future while staying competitive in the present series. Both players carry strong domestic form and have already adapted to high-pressure environments in the IPL and India A cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.