Suzie Bates signs off from ODI cricket as New Zealand draw England series 1-1

London [UK], May 17 (ANI): Veteran New Zealand batter Suzie Bates brought the curtain down on her illustrious ODI career with a victory as New Zealand defeated England by 17 runs via the DLS method in the third and final ODI to level the series 1-1.

This win will strengthen the White Ferns' preparations for their ICC Women's T20 World Cup title defence.

Playing her 183rd and final ODI after a 20-year international journey, Bates scored 12 off 15 balls with two boundaries before being trapped LBW by Lauren Bell. The modest farewell knock, however, ended on a winning note as New Zealand bounced back after a narrow defeat in the opening game and a rain-abandoned second match.

The result also boosted New Zealand's standing in the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29, where they currently sit at the top of the table.

Brooke Halliday, one of the heroes of New Zealand's 2024 Women's T20 World Cup triumph, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 42 in a rain-hit contest. Her composed innings proved decisive in ensuring New Zealand stayed ahead when bad weather cut short the proceedings.

Earlier, New Zealand's bowlers produced a disciplined effort to restrict England's scoring rate. Bree Illing (2/29) and Rosemary Mair (2/41) led the attack, while Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr and Nensi Patel chipped in with a wicket each as England was kept below six runs an over.

The White Ferns' chase wobbled early after Bell struck three times, including the prized wicket of Bates in her final ODI appearance. But Maddy Green's 37 and Halliday's unbeaten knock steadied the innings and guided New Zealand into a favourable position before rain intervened.

Reflecting on the result, Captain Amelia Kerr highlighted the significance of the win.

"Any time you beat a quality England side, it's pleasing. At 40 for 3 on a tricky wicket, we absorbed the pressure really well. The championship points are important for us and hopefully help with qualification," Kerr said, according to the ICC.

Bates retires from ODI cricket as New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the format, finishing with 5,982 runs in 183 matches at an average of 37.86. She has also amassed 4,717 runs in 181 T20 Internationals and is expected to end her international career after the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England, beginning June 12.

With her medium-pace bowling, Bates has also picked up 82 ODI and 63 T20I wickets for the White Ferns.