Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Sydney Sixers squad -
Josh Philippe, Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy
Sydney Thunder squad -
David Warner, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen, Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, George Garton, Dan Christian, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Mohammad Hasnain
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder to be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.