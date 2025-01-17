Active Stocks
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM
LIVE UPDATES

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Livemint

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25Premium
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Sydney Sixers squad -
Josh Philippe, Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy
Sydney Thunder squad -
David Warner, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen, Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, George Garton, Dan Christian, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Mohammad Hasnain

17 Jan 2025, 03:52:24 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder to be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

