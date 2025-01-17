Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
Livemint

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score, Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 37 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 17 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Sydney Sixers squad -
Josh Philippe, Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy
Sydney Thunder squad -
David Warner, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen, Sam Billings, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, George Garton, Dan Christian, Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews, Mohammad Hasnain

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details
