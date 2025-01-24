Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score: Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Livemint

Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM

Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score, Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25Premium
Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score, Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 24 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Sydney Sixers squad -
James Vince, Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Akeal Hosein, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry
T.B.C. squad -

24 Jan 2025, 12:46:04 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Sixers vs T.B.C. Match Details
Challenger of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Sixers and T.B.C. to be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

