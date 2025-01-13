Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. George Garton is out

46 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Livemint

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: George Garton out on Matthew Spoors bowling.Sydney Thunder at 64/4 after 9.1 overs

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, Match 33 of Big Bash League, 2024/25Premium
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, Match 33 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score :

Sydney Thunder Innings Highlights :

  • Mahli Beardman makes his T20 debut for Perth Scorchers
  • Referral 1 (3.6 ovs): M Gilkes against PS (LBW) Unsuccessful (PS: 1, ST: 0)
  • Power play 1 (1-4): Sydney Thunder 45/2
  • Sydney Thunder 50/2 in 5.6 overs

    13 Jan 2025, 02:43:11 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. George Garton is out and Sydney Thunder at 64/4 after 9.1 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! c Jason Behrendorff b Matthew Spoors.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:38:10 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sam Billings is out and Sydney Thunder at 60/3 after 8.2 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! b Cooper Connolly.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:36:40 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 59/2 after 8 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Sam Konstas 34 (19)
    Sam Billings 8 (17)
    Perth Scorchers
    Mahli Beardman 0/19 (2)

    13 Jan 2025, 02:32:40 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 55/2 after 7 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Sam Billings 6 (13)
    Sam Konstas 32 (17)
    Perth Scorchers
    Ashton Agar 0/7 (2)

    13 Jan 2025, 02:29:59 PM IST

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:10 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 45/2 after 4 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Matthew Gilkes 8 (5)
    Sam Konstas 28 (12)
    Perth Scorchers
    Lance Morris 2/23 (2)

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:10 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Matthew Gilkes is out and Sydney Thunder at 45/2 after 3.6 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT DOWN THE LEG! Lance Morris gets two wickets in the over.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:10 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Lance Morris bowling . Sydney Thunder at 45/1 after 3.4 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR MORE! On a length, around off. Matthew Gilkes forces it through mid-off and it races off the turf and runs away for consecutive boundaries.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:10 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Lance Morris bowling . Sydney Thunder at 41/1 after 3.3 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and wide outside off. Matthew Gilkes reaches for it and drives it gloriously through extra cover for a boundary.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:09 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 36/1 after 3.1 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! The extra pace of Lance Morris does the trick. Bowls it short of a length at 148.1 kmph, around off. David Warner was it two minds on whether to pull or leave. Ends up spooning this off the outer edge to backward point where Sam Fanning takes an easy catch. Sydney Thunder lose their skipper early.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:09 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 36/0 after 3 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Sam Konstas 28 (12)
    David Warner 8 (6)
    Perth Scorchers
    Mahli Beardman 0/15 (1)

    13 Jan 2025, 02:25:07 PM IST

    13 Jan 2025, 02:22:10 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Matthew Gilkes smashed a Four on Lance Morris bowling . Sydney Thunder at 41/1 after 3.3 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and wide outside off. Matthew Gilkes reaches for it and drives it gloriously through extra cover for a boundary.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:18:40 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. David Warner is out and Sydney Thunder at 36/1 after 3.1 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! c Sam Fanning b Lance Morris.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:18:40 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 36/0 after 3 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Sam Konstas 28 (12)
    David Warner 8 (6)
    Perth Scorchers
    Mahli Beardman 0/15 (1)

    13 Jan 2025, 02:18:40 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sam Konstas smashed a Six on Mahli Beardman bowling . Sydney Thunder at 34/0 after 2.5 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: SIX! HAMMERED! Off-cutter on a length, around off. Sam Konstas shimmies down and thumps it over the bowler and clears the long-on boundary with ease for a maximum.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:15:13 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sam Konstas smashed a Four on Mahli Beardman bowling . Sydney Thunder at 28/0 after 2.3 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Fuller length a length, around off. Sam Konstas comes forward and times it through extra cover and the wide mid-off region. Ashton Turner gives the chase and stops it just inside. Another three taken.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:15:13 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sydney Thunder at 21/0 after 2 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
    Sydney Thunder
    Sam Konstas 16 (8)
    David Warner 5 (4)
    Perth Scorchers
    Lance Morris 0/14 (1)

    13 Jan 2025, 02:15:13 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sam Konstas smashed a Four on Lance Morris bowling . Sydney Thunder at 21/0 after 1.6 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR MORE! Flies Away! Back of a length outside off. Sam Konstas cuts it to the deep backward point region and collects another boundary. 14 runs off the over.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:15:12 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sam Konstas smashed a Four on Lance Morris bowling . Sydney Thunder at 17/0 after 1.5 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR! SMASHED! Pace-off, into the pitch on the middle and leg. Sam Konstas nails the pull to the deep mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:15:12 PM IST

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Sam Konstas smashed a Six on Lance Morris bowling . Sydney Thunder at 13/0 after 1.1 overs

    Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: SIX! TOP EDGE AND ALL THE WAY! Morris bowls it short around the right shoulder. Konstas takes it on and hooks off the top edge over the keeper for a biggie.

    13 Jan 2025, 02:15:12 PM IST

