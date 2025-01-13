Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. George Garton is out

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score :
Sydney Thunder Innings Highlights :
- Mahli Beardman makes his T20 debut for Perth Scorchers
- Referral 1 (3.6 ovs): M Gilkes against PS (LBW) Unsuccessful (PS: 1, ST: 0)
- Power play 1 (1-4): Sydney Thunder 45/2
- Sydney Thunder 50/2 in 5.6 overs
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! c Jason Behrendorff b Matthew Spoors.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! b Cooper Connolly.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Sam Konstas 34 (19)
Sam Billings 8 (17)
Perth Scorchers
Mahli Beardman 0/19 (2)
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score:
Sydney Thunder
Matthew Gilkes 8 (5)
Sam Konstas 28 (12)
Perth Scorchers
Lance Morris 2/23 (2)
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT DOWN THE LEG! Lance Morris gets two wickets in the over.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR MORE! On a length, around off. Matthew Gilkes forces it through mid-off and it races off the turf and runs away for consecutive boundaries.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT! Full and wide outside off. Matthew Gilkes reaches for it and drives it gloriously through extra cover for a boundary.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! The extra pace of Lance Morris does the trick. Bowls it short of a length at 148.1 kmph, around off. David Warner was it two minds on whether to pull or leave. Ends up spooning this off the outer edge to backward point where Sam Fanning takes an easy catch. Sydney Thunder lose their skipper early.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: SIX! HAMMERED! Off-cutter on a length, around off. Sam Konstas shimmies down and thumps it over the bowler and clears the long-on boundary with ease for a maximum.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Fuller length a length, around off. Sam Konstas comes forward and times it through extra cover and the wide mid-off region. Ashton Turner gives the chase and stops it just inside. Another three taken.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR MORE! Flies Away! Back of a length outside off. Sam Konstas cuts it to the deep backward point region and collects another boundary. 14 runs off the over.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: FOUR! SMASHED! Pace-off, into the pitch on the middle and leg. Sam Konstas nails the pull to the deep mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: SIX! TOP EDGE AND ALL THE WAY! Morris bowls it short around the right shoulder. Konstas takes it on and hooks off the top edge over the keeper for a biggie.
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Live Score: Fuller length a length, around off. Sam Konstas comes forward and times it through extra cover and the wide mid-off region. Ashton Turner gives the chase and stops it just inside. Another three taken.
