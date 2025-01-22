Hello User
Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score: Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 02:00 PM

Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score, Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 22 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
Venue : ENGIE Stadium, Sydney

Sydney Thunder squad -
Blake Nikitaras, David Warner, Hugh Weibgen, Jason Sangha, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Sam Konstas, Chris Green, Dan Christian, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings, George Garton, Liam Hatcher, Mohammad Hasnain, Nathan McAndrew, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Toby Gray, Tom Andrews, Wes Agar
T.B.C. squad -

22 Jan 2025, 01:01 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25

Sydney Thunder vs T.B.C. Match Details
Knockout of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Sydney Thunder and T.B.C. to be held at ENGIE Stadium, Sydney at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

