Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final: All eyes on Ajinkya Rahane amid potential captaincy talks for KKR

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh will compete in the finals of the prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on Sunday at Chennai's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mumbai is eyeing its second domestic T20 championship title, while Madhya Pradesh desperately wants to taste its maiden success.

According to the details, the journey to the finals arrived after 134 matches – spread across 12 sporting venues – in a span of 21 days.

All eyes on Rahane: With much at stake, senior players like Ajinkya Rahane are the ones on whom a team relies. Not only is he in form, but his strike rate for Mumbai has been impressive at 169.41. He has also scored 432 runs for Mumbai, and his team expects him to create magic with his bat once again.

In his last three matches, Rahane has scored 98 (off 56 balls), 84 (off 45 balls) and 93 (off 53 deliveries. He also helped Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube and others in in scoring runs for the team.

Among others, Rahane is speculated to be the Kolkata Knight Riders captain, added few reports.

On the other side, Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar has caught the attention too. He has scored 347 runs at a strike rate of 182.63.

Although the competition is between Rahane and Madhya Pradesh Avesh Khan, Avesh picked up 10 scalps.

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final: Shreyas Iyer has won the toss for Mumbai and opted to bowl against Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh's openers started off very well, but Mumbai's Shardul Thakur picked up two early wickets, dismissing Arpit Gaud and Harsh Gawli. MP have scored 28/2 in 4 overs. Subhranshu Senapati and Harpreet Singh are on the crease.

Mum vs MP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final: Playing XI Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (Wk), Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar