'T20 cricket changes quickly': Sudharsan stresses fresh mindset and adaptability in T20 cricket

"I don't look at it as a lean patch or a phase where I'm not scoring runs. It's a learning experience for me to move forward, improve, and get better. In an important tournament like this, it's crucial not to carry the residue of the previous innings. It can eat you up if you enter the game with memories of previous performances lingering in your mind. So, I try to keep things as open as possible. If the game has gone well, yes, we can carry the confidence, but if it hasn't, we try to keep our minds as fresh as possible for the upcoming games. It's also important to understand how the game is evolving because T20 cricket changes very quickly. As batters, we have to be versatile enough to adjust to what the team or the situation demands. If we are able to execute that, I think that's the best thing," Sudharsan said on JioStar.