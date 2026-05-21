'T20 cricket changes quickly': Sudharsan stresses fresh mindset and adaptability in T20 cricket

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) star opening batter Sai Sudharsan said he does not view his slow start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as a lean patch, but as a learning phase focused on improvement.
He emphasised the importance of not carrying the pressure or memories of past innings into the next match, instead keeping a fresh and open mindset.
Sudharsan added that while positive performances can boost confidence, setbacks should be quickly left behind to maintain clarity. He also stressed that modern T20 cricket is constantly evolving, requiring batters to stay adaptable and execute according to team needs and match situations.
"I don't look at it as a lean patch or a phase where I'm not scoring runs. It's a learning experience for me to move forward, improve, and get better. In an important tournament like this, it's crucial not to carry the residue of the previous innings. It can eat you up if you enter the game with memories of previous performances lingering in your mind. So, I try to keep things as open as possible. If the game has gone well, yes, we can carry the confidence, but if it hasn't, we try to keep our minds as fresh as possible for the upcoming games. It's also important to understand how the game is evolving because T20 cricket changes very quickly. As batters, we have to be versatile enough to adjust to what the team or the situation demands. If we are able to execute that, I think that's the best thing," Sudharsan said on JioStar.
Sai Sudharsan began the 2026 IPL season with a string of low scores in the early matches, before turning his form around with a brilliant century against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Despite a quiet start to the campaign, Sai Sudharsan has rediscovered his best form, crossing the 500-run mark for the second successive season.
In 13 matches so far, the elegant left-hander has amassed 554 runs and currently sits fourth in the Orange Cap standings heading into the Gujarat Titans' final league fixture. (ANI)