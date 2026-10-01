Club or country: The emerging fault lines in the world of cricket

It’s hard to keep English cricketer Ben Stokes out of the game. Or, the news. Three months after his shock retirement from international cricket, Stokes is at the forefront of a debate that has happened before—and will happen again, and again, in the years to come.
In a cricketing landscape that is seeing the march of club cricket dust out and redraw all kinds of boundaries, Stokes is the current lightning rod of the tradeoff between club and country, self-interest and national interest.
After walking away from international cricket, the 35-year-old is keen to hit the relatively more lucrative stops of T20 club cricket. First up is Australia, in December and January. Here, Stokes has signed a contract worth, at current exchange rates, reportedly about ₹3.3 crore for 10-13 matches. This is about a third of what he is believed to have last made playing for England round the year, across many countries.
Next up, according to The Guardian, Stokes is lining up T20 leagues in Pakistan and the US. But the English cricket board might not give him a no-objection certificate (NOC). Stokes needs this NOC as he is contracted to an English county, Durham.
The Pakistan and US leagues operate in a window that overlaps with the English domestic season, and the board doesn’t want to let go off a prime draw like Stokes. It fears that giving Stokes an NOC would set a precedent—more English players will selectively abandon English county cricket for global T20 leagues that effectively pay more.
The NOC is English cricket’s power play, a lever to control its players. But with a marquee name like Stokes, it can’t be as blunt as the Indian board, which simply doesn’t allow Indian players to play in other T20 leagues till they have retired from the national team and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The English cricket board is yet to decide on Stokes’ participation in the other T20 leagues.
The last word on the Australian cricket board’s plan to bite the bullet and start privatizing teams in its T20 franchise league remains. If it goes through with that plan, announced last month, it would be the last of the four major cricket countries to do so, the other three being India, Australia and England. That plan has divided stakeholders, resulting in the resignation of the Cricket Australia (CA) chair on 28 September.
The string that joins these disparate conflicts, stances and responses is the state of flux cricket finds itself in. Private money is chasing club-based T20 cricket. The Indian cricketing board acted first, with the IPL. The past three years have seen other boards take to private capital, albeit reluctantly, to stay relevant.
Their response is opening many fault lines—between boards of different countries, between a board and its state affiliates, between a board and its players.