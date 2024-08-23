Retired cricketer league receives 39 crore funding

Legends League Cricket (LLC), owned and organised by Delhi-based Absolute Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd, has secured ₹39 crore in funding from Dubai-based real estate company, Brickwork Development. This investment values the retired cricketer league at ₹350 crore and will support it as it prepares for its next season from 11 September, according to the company. The upcoming season will be held in India and Qatar and will feature six teams composed of recently retired international cricketers. In the past, the company has raised ₹26 crore in previous rounds in 2021 and 2022, in seed and angel rounds since its inception.

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of the company told Mint the league closed fiscal year 2024 with a ₹63 crore top line. “We earned ₹82 crore the previous year, but that was across two seasons, both the Masters and the franchise format. Last year, we had only the franchise season," Raheja added. The new funding—which will be completed in tranches over the next four months, will help it expand its reach and maintain focus on promoting grassroots-level cricket. The league was founded by Raheja and Vivek Khushalani.

Brickwork Development's chairperson Ali Akbar Khan, is also managing director of a sports marketing company, Pacific Star Sports, based out of UAE. Khan also runs Pacific Ventures Ltd.

T20 league

LLC has grown steadily since its inception in 2022, positioning itself as a top T20 league for retired players. It operates under two formats: LLC Masters, featuring international matches with three teams—India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants—and a franchise-based T20 format with six privately owned teams. The franchise-based model has gained traction, with teams like Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, and Bhilwara Kings participating in previous seasons. In 2023, the owners of two new teams, Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars, paid $15 million each to secure nine-year franchise deals.

The league’s ability to attract high-profile players, including Ross Taylor, Irfan Pathan, and Aaron Finch, has led to increased viewership. The previous season saw a global viewership of 1.56 billion, with data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) showing an 80% growth in watch time and a 15% rise in television ratings (TVR) compared to the inaugural season. The average TVR reached 0.34, placing LLC behind only the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of T20 league viewership in India.

This strong performance has translated into significant sponsorship revenue. The second season of LLC generated ₹1,450 crore in sponsorship value, a 50% increase from the first season in 2022. Television sponsorship accounted for ₹1,000 crore, with the rest coming from OTT platforms, social media, and other media deals. Ali Akbar Khan commented that his investment in LLC was more than a financial move, describing it as a personal project connected to his passion for cricket.

Team appeal

The Masters format, held internationally, has also contributed to LLC’s global growth. Last season, LLC Masters took place in Qatar, featuring teams like India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. The season recorded a TV reach of 103 million and a TV rating of 0.38, with a combined TV-OTT audience of 262 million. The league’s franchise format, featuring six teams, played 19 matches across five Indian cities, further solidifying its domestic appeal.

With this investment, LLC will continue its growth in both domestic and international markets and will focus on expanding its audience with competitive cricket through its mix of retired international players, iconic rivalries, and strong sponsorship support, said Raheja.