Legends League Cricket (LLC), owned and organised by Delhi-based Absolute Legends Sports Pvt. Ltd, has secured ₹39 crore in funding from Dubai-based real estate company, Brickwork Development. This investment values the retired cricketer league at ₹350 crore and will support it as it prepares for its next season from 11 September, according to the company. The upcoming season will be held in India and Qatar and will feature six teams composed of recently retired international cricketers. In the past, the company has raised ₹26 crore in previous rounds in 2021 and 2022, in seed and angel rounds since its inception.