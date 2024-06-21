The undefeated Team India is set to take on Bangladesh in the Super-8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Antigua and Barbuda on June 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be a make-or-break game for Team Bangladesh, which was recently beaten by Australia under the Duckworth/Lewis (DLS) method and will likely be eliminated from the championship if they lose to India.

India has won the last four times it has faced Bangladesh in the T20 format and has lost only once in the duo’s entire T20 match history. The match comes one rest day after India crushed Afghanistan, winning by 43 runs and showcasing its unbeaten form. Thus, Saturday’s match will likely add to India’s list of wins against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team.

Opening Batsman Rohit Sharma, who scored a half-century early on in the tournament against Ireland and has a history of scoring highly against Bangladesh, will have a chance to make a comeback in Saturday’s match after performing poorly in the last few matches. Virat Kohli, the other half of the opening pair, is yet to score a half-century in the tournament.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, known for his short but brutal batting stints, scored 32 runs from 24 balls in the match against Afghanistan and is expected to keep up the momentum against Bangladesh. Batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who was branded ‘player of the match’ against Afghanistan, is also expected to score well.

India's bowling squad, carried by fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has a championship tally of eight wickets so far and an economy of 3.46, remains strong. Arshdeep Singh, who took three wickets in the last game, is also expected to perform well.

The weather at the time of the match is forecasted to be partly cloudy with slight chances of rainfall.

