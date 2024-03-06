With just months left for the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament to begin, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an update on Nassau County International Cricket Stadium construction in New York, which is scheduled to host the most anticipated match between India and Pakistan on June 9.

Not just Pakistan, India will face Ireland and the hosts USA at the same venue during the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

Over the past month, the East Stand of the stadium, designed to accommodate 12,500 fans, has started to take shape, as cranes lifting the modular framework could be seen in the video shared by the ICC.

Apart from this, the preparation work has also begun on the stadium's outfield and the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions.

"It is extremely exciting to see the progress made in the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month. Work on the outfield commenced in January and in the past few weeks the East Stand framework has started to take shape," said Chris Tetley, the ICC's head of events.

However, the weather, especially snowfall in the third week of February, has delayed the progression of the stadium work.

Earlier on January 5, the ICC unveiled the schedule for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India will play archrivals Pakistan on June 9 at the new Nassau County International Stadium in New York's Long Island. The ICC had said a 34,000-seat temporary stadium would be constructed for the match.

But in the first week of January, the construction work had not yet begun at the Nassau County International Stadium, claimed American cricket journalist Peter Della Penna.

The Nassau County won the bid to build a cricket venue in Eisenhower Park since New York City's original plan to build a 34,000-seat stadium in Van Cortland Park in the Bronx was halted, according to a report by WABC-TV. Ever since the Nassau County venue was chosen to host the T20 World Cup 2024, New York Mayor Eric Adams has been facing severe opposition.

Nassau Country statement

Meanwhile, Nassau Country had issued a statement assuring people that the proposed temporary cricket stadium for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup will not have a significant adverse environmental impact.

It added that the ICC has sought a 'Use and Occupancy Permit from Nassau County to host 2024 Twenty20 (T20) Cricket World Cup matches within an approximately 40-acre portion of Nassau County-owned Eisenhower Park and in an approximately seven-acre portion of the approximately 127-acre Cantiague Park'.

The county assured the people that approval of proposed action would facilitate the construction of a temporary cricket venue, that would include a temporary stadium with a capacity of approximately 34,000 seats. It would be used to host five matches between June 4, 2024, and June 12, 2024, and include a 'fan zone', food and beverage space, operations facilities, a security compound, and a warm-up field for World Cup players, all within a secured area.

"The temporary stadium would be constructed of modular steel and aluminium technology. The venue's other facilities would be comprised of marquee tents and modular structures. The project is located in East Meadow, New York," Nassau County said.

ICC schedule for T20 World Cup 2024:

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from June 1 to 29. A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the tournament.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on June 29, the ICC said.

