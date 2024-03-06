T20 WC 2024 India vs Pakistan: ICC shares update on New York stadium construction | Watch video
T20 WC 2024: Over the past month, the East Stand of the stadium, designed to accommodate 12,500 fans, has started to take shape. A video shared by the ICC shows cranes lifting and placing the modular framework in place.
With just months left for the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament to begin, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an update on Nassau County International Cricket Stadium construction in New York, which is scheduled to host the most anticipated match between India and Pakistan on June 9.