T20 WC 2024: Salman Butt slams Pakistan team for blaming everyone but themselves, says 'our people don't like...'
Salman Butt refutes allegations of ICC bias towards India in T20 World Cup 2024, highlighting Pakistan team's blame game culture. India, under Rohit Sharma's leadership, clinched the T20 World champion title after 17 years by beating South Africa.
T20 World Cup 2024: Dismissing claims of International Cricket Council (ICC) favouring India on in the T20 World Cup 2024, former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt said Babar Azam-led team loves to blame everyone for their loss, except themselves. Butt also speculated that the accusations are merely because Pakistan does not like India winning.