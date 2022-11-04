ICC T20 cricket world cup: New Zealand vs Ireland at 9:30am; Australia vs Afghanistan at 1:30pm 2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Akash Yadav ICC men's T20 world cup Australia 2022's today's matches.
In the Group 2 match in Sydney yesterday, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs, following Duckworth Lewis' method, chasing the target of 142 runs
In the 2022 ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup today, New Zealand will take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval Ground at 9:30 AM. In another match, Australia will clash with Afghanistan in a similar setting. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time in India.
New Zealand vs Ireland
New Zealand is currently ranked first in their group and has five points from four matches, but they have not yet secured their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.
However, Ireland still has a chance of qualifying for the knockout match, but only mathematically, with three points.
On Friday, both teams will be looking to win and have a chance of qualifying for LAST-4.
At the Adelaide Oval, New Zealand and Ireland will face off in the Super 12 matchup of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
The toss between the teams will take place at 9 AM IST.
New Zealand vs Ireland Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Ish Sodhi.
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh/Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, and Joshua Little.
After being defeated by England on Tuesday, New Zealand suffered their first T20 World Cup defeat.
The team led by Kane Williamson currently leads Group 1 with five points from four games.
To surpass England's net run rate, Australia will need to win by a substantial margin to take their Net Run Rate to positive and to surpass England or New Zealand.
Afghanistan is playing for its pride, which has already been eliminated. Two of their games have already been canceled due to rain, and the other two have ended in defeat.
Australia vs Afghanistan Probable XI:
Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green/Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
The match between the teams will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The toss will take place at 1 PM and the match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
The pitch at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 155 runs.
Temperature is expected to be around 13.8 °C and humidity is expected to be around 61%. 3.22 m/s winds are expected.
Australia is 3rd in Group 1 with 5 points but is behind Net Run Rate.
Even if Australia wins against Afghanistan, wins for New Zealand and England could knock them out.
Pakistan chose to bat first, scoring 185 runs and losing nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Shadab Khan was named the player of the match.
