Home / Sports / Cricket News /  T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets to reach final
New Zealand entered the final of the ICC T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over England in a thrilling first semifinal here on Wednesday.

Chasing 167 to win, Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, while Devon Conway scored a 38-ball 46. James Neesham smashed 27 off 11 runs to play a crucial role in the chase.

Chris Woakes (2/36) and Liam Livingstone (2/22) were the most successful bowlers for England.

Earlier, invited to bat, England posted 166 for four riding on Moeen Ali's 51 not out and some useful contributions from Dawid Malan (42), Jos Buttler (29) and Liam Livingstone (17).

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (1/24), Adam Milne (1/31), Ish Sodhi (1/32) and James Neesham (1/18) were the wicket-takers.

Brief scores:

England: 166 for 4 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 51 not out, Dawid Malan 42; Tim Southee 1/24).

New Zealand: 167 for 5 in 19 overs (Daryl Mitchell 72; Liam Livingstone 2/22)

