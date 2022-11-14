England emerged as the champions of the T20 World Cup and nobody can challenge the idea that the team has dominated the whole tournament. With a batting line of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, and bowling stars like Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, etc. the team was destined to achieve great heights. Pakistan, which reached the semi-finals with a stroke of luck, but defeated New Zealand convincingly in the semi-final gave a tough fight against the English beasts, but couldn't snatch the title.

10 players who dominated the ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

1. Virat Kohli: The best batsman in the world is back, after having a not-so-good past couple of years, Virat Kohli has made a stunning mark in this tournament, with the highest score of 296 runs in the tournament which included three half-centuries.

2. Max O'Dowd: After defeating South Africa and upsetting their math for the race semi-finals, the Netherlands have surely made a mark in the tournament. The team's batsman Max O'Dowd has played exceptionally well in the series and ended up as second highest run scorer of the tournament with 242 runs.

3. Surya Kumar Yadav: India has not won the title of the T20 World Cup, but this tournament will be remembered as where India found its own Mr.360 Surya Kumar Yadav. His calm mind on the crease and unbelievable shot selection took his total runs to 239, with a stunning strike rate of 189.6.

4. Jos Buttler: Who can forget, Jos Buttler's impressive knock against India in the semi-finals? Thinking about that innings still hurt, but the man has dominated the series from Day 1. With two half-centuries, Buttler ended the series with 225 runs in hand.

5. Kusal Mendis: Not everything went right for the Asian Champions in this tournament. Firstly, they struggled to qualify and then couldn't perform well in the Group stage matches. But, the form of Kusal Mendis impressed all and he made 223 runs in just eight matches.

6. Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan leg-spinner emerged as the highest-wicket taker in the tournament, as he took 15 wickets in eight matches. His balls went over the head of many exceptional batsmen.

7. Sam Curran: The man is the player of the tournament for the ICC World Cup 2022 and he bowled exceptionally well during the series, taking 13 wickets in six games.

8. Bas de Leede: Not just Max O'Dowd, the pacer Bas de Leede also has a crucial role in Netherlands' impressive performance in this tournament, he also took 13 wickets in eight games.

9. Blessing Muzarabani: For Zimbabwe, this T20 World Cup has been a mixed bag as they had some really good matches, but still couldn't do much in the tournament. But their pacer Blessing Muzarabani impressed everyone with his speed and bounce.

10. Anrich Nortje: South Africa is the most disappointed team in this tournament but their bowler Anrich Nortje has given them some boost as he took 11 crucial wickets in just 5 games.