T20 World Cup 2022: 10 players who dominated the tournament

England emerged as the champions of the T20 World Cup and nobody can challenge the idea that the team has dominated the whole tournament. With a batting line of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, and bowling stars like Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, etc. the team was destined to achieve great heights. Pakistan, which reached the semi-finals with a stroke of luck, but defeated New Zealand convincingly in the semi-final gave a tough fight against the English beasts, but couldn't snatch the title.

