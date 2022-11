England defeated India by 10 wickets in the crucial semi-final match of the T20 World Cup. Indian fans were disappointed by the team's performance and they expressed it through Twitter.

Fans were quick to remind the team of its most successful captain in knockout tournaments, MS Dhoni. Some fans even requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make Mahendra Singh Dhoni the coach of the men's Indian cricket team.

Some users replayed all of the Indian cricket team's big failures throughout the year including losing the South African test series, early exit from the Asia cup, losing the World Test Championship and now the semi-final game against England.

Another fan laid down the Indian team's failures in the knockout tournaments since 2014.

#T20Iworldcup2022

India in ICC knockouts since 2014:



- Lost 2014 Final Vs SL.

- Lost 2015 Semis Vs Aus.

- Lost 2016 Semis Vs WI.

- Lost 2017 Final Vs Pak

- Lost 2019 Semis Vs NZ.

- Lost 2021 WTC Final Vs NZ.

- Lost 2022 Semis Vs Eng



Pata nahi kaun laya ye manhoosiyat



😭😭. — Nikhil Patidar (@NikhilPatidarr) November 10, 2022

Some fans felt bad for Virat Kohli, scoring the highest number of runs in the tournament and still ending up on the losing side. Kohli has scored 296 runs at an astonishing average of 98.66.

Feel for Virat Kohli - 319 runs in 2014, 273 runs in 2016 & 296 runs in 2022.



He deserves ICC Trophy 🙏🏻💔#T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsENG — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) November 10, 2022

Pakistani influencer Ihtisham Ul Haq also took a dig at the Indian team losing out to England in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won their semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday by 7 wickets taking them to the final.

Ul Haq posted a meme in which Kohli is seen holding a mobile phone with the caption, ‘Hello Babar? Ye final mei kese attay hain?’