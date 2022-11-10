T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's loss to England

T20 World Cup 2022: Here's how Twitter reacted to India's loss to England1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
India lost the semi-final match of T20 World Cup against England by 10 wickets on Thursday
England defeated India by 10 wickets in the crucial semi-final match of the T20 World Cup. Indian fans were disappointed by the team's performance and they expressed it through Twitter.
Fans were quick to remind the team of its most successful captain in knockout tournaments, MS Dhoni. Some fans even requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make Mahendra Singh Dhoni the coach of the men's Indian cricket team.
Some users replayed all of the Indian cricket team's big failures throughout the year including losing the South African test series, early exit from the Asia cup, losing the World Test Championship and now the semi-final game against England.
Another fan laid down the Indian team's failures in the knockout tournaments since 2014.
Some fans felt bad for Virat Kohli, scoring the highest number of runs in the tournament and still ending up on the losing side. Kohli has scored 296 runs at an astonishing average of 98.66.
Pakistani influencer Ihtisham Ul Haq also took a dig at the Indian team losing out to England in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won their semi-final match against New Zealand on Wednesday by 7 wickets taking them to the final.
Ul Haq posted a meme in which Kohli is seen holding a mobile phone with the caption, ‘Hello Babar? Ye final mei kese attay hain?’