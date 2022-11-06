In the T20 World Cup 2022, 6 November was the day of surprises as nobody would have imagined that by the end of the day, South Africa, which was well on its way to qualifying for the semi-finals, will be eliminated from the race and Pakistan which was packing their bags to fly back home will get an entry to the World Cup semi-finals.
In the T20 World Cup 2022, 6 November was the day of surprises as nobody would have imagined that by the end of the day, South Africa, which was well on its way to qualifying for the semi-finals, will be eliminated from the race and Pakistan which was packing their bags to fly back home will get an entry to the World Cup semi-finals.
The day started with a bang when the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs and knocked them out of the race to the semi-finals. The win by the Netherlands, not only provided a chance for Pakistan and Bangladesh to play one-to-one for the semi-final ticket, but it also ensured that in the next World Cup Netherlands will not have to go through any qualifiers for their entry into the World Cup.
The day started with a bang when the Netherlands defeated South Africa by 13 runs and knocked them out of the race to the semi-finals. The win by the Netherlands, not only provided a chance for Pakistan and Bangladesh to play one-to-one for the semi-final ticket, but it also ensured that in the next World Cup Netherlands will not have to go through any qualifiers for their entry into the World Cup.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Bangladesh was crushed by the pace of Shaheen Afridi and eventually lost to Pakistan by five wickets. Due to their best Net Run Rate in Group 2, the team remained on top for a few hours, until India thrashed Zimbabwe by 71 runs to reclaim the top position.
Now, on 9 November (Wednesday), Pakistan will go against New Zealand in the first semi-finals at Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan has entered the semis, with a stroke of luck and New Zealand has consistently outperformed all their opponents in this World Cup except England. With Shaheen Afridi back in form, the team will try to make the contest very tough.
On 10 November (Thursday), the best of Group 2, India will go against the second-best of Group 1, England at Adelaide Oval. This match will be very close as the batting line of both teams is top-notch. England has faced several problems with its bowling attack in the tournament, while Indian spinners are also finding their ground.
What cricket fans, especially from India and Pakistan would want is to see their teams going against each other in the T20 World Cup finals on 13 November (Sunday).
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.