Tickets of the upcoming T20 World Cup match to be held in Australia for the 23 October match between long-term rivals India and Pakistan which will take place in Melbourne have been sold out within minutes, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) officials.

According to the data available in the official website of ICC, all the categories of the league match has been booked by the cricket fans which shows the excitement among the cricket lovers when both these countries face each other in the cricket field.

The last time these two teams met in a T20 international match, India was defeated by Pakistan by a margin of 10 wickets.

View Full Image A screengrab of ticket page of ICC

Meanwhile, tickets for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia have gone on sale, giving fans an opportunity to secure their seats for the event scheduled from October 16 to November 13.

Tickets are available on t20worldcup.com from Monday for all 45 matches, including the final, which will be played at the MCG on November 13.

"Children’s tickets are available for every First Round and Super 12 match from $5, with adult tickets available at selected matches at each venue from $20," the ICC said in a statement.

It’s the first time that Australia will host T20 cricket’s global showpiece for men, with matches to be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch said: “The ICC T20 Men’s World Cup is going to be a great spectacle and a huge honour for us to defend the trophy in front of our home fans.

