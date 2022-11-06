India thrash Zimbabwe to top Group 2, will face England in semi-final: 10 points

India thrash Zimbabwe to top Group 2, will face England in semi-final: 10 points2 min read . 05:34 PM IST
- India defeated Zimbabwe by 74 runs and topped the Group 2 table
- India will now take on England in the semi-finals at Adelaide
In the last group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2022, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs and reached the top of the Group 2 table. India and Pakistan have now officially qualified from Group 2 and will take on England and New Zealand in the semi-finals.
Let's take a look at 10 important updates of the T20 World Cup 2022:
1. India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs and will now take on England at Adelaide in the semi-finals on 10 November.
2. India's batting line-up dominated from the beginning with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli giving the team a good start.
3. Zimbabwe's bowling made a comeback with three consecutive wickets, but then Suryakumar Yadav again played an impressive knock to take India's final score to 186.
4. In bowling too, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started with a bang and took a wicket on his very first ball. Then, Ashwin's spin also went above the heads of Zimbabwe batters.
5. Zimbabwe was all-out at a score of 115 and India went to the top of the Group 2 table with 8 points.
6. Along with India, Pakistan also qualified for the semi-finals and will go against New Zealand in Sydney on 9 November.
7. Earlier today, the Netherlands defeated South Africa and knocked them out of the race to the semi-finals.
8. By defeating South Africa, Netherlands also ended up 4th on the points table and that means an automatic entry to the next T20 World Cup, while Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will have to play the qualifiers.
9. India is ready to take on England on Thursday, with both batsman and bowlers in good form. England bowlers have struggled in this tournament, but their batting is very dangerous.
10. Pakistan entered the semi-finals with a stroke of luck and now will try hard to prove their worth against New Zealand. Cricket fans are also expecting an India Vs Pakistan World Cup final.