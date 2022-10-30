T20 World cup 2022: India vs South Africa match at 4:30 pm; Check rain forecast

T20 World cup 2022: India vs South Africa match at 4:30 pm; Check rain forecast2 min read . 10:31 AM IST
The latest Weather Forecast in Perth suggests it will rain today as well but not that heavy that the match will get impacted
The Indian Cricket team has performed brilliantly so far in T20 World Cup 2022, hosted by Australia. Team India, included in Group 2, has won both matches so far. The Men in Blue will be playing the third match against South Africa on Sunday (30 October).
In the first match, Rohit Sharma-led team defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets. Whereas in the second match they defeated, the Netherlands by 56 runs.
Now, the Indian cricket team has to play three more matches in the Super-12 stage for the semi-finals.
The India vs South Africa Super 12 - Match 18 will be played today at Perth Stadium, Perth. The timing of the match in India is 4:30 pm.
The Indian team currently holds the lead in the Group 2 points table with four points, while South Africa is in second place with three points. As a result, it will be interesting to see if India beats South Africa and keeps its top spot, or if South Africa beats India and takes over.
This time rain has played a significant role in the World Cup. According to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, there is a medium (50%) chance of showers with partly cloudy skies, most likely during this afternoon and early evening in Perth today.
Saturday in Perth was chilly and it rained almost the entire day. The latest Weather Forecast in Perth suggests it will rain today as well but not that heavy that the match will get impacted.
In Twenty20 cricket, the level surface at Perth Stadium favors both batters and bowlers. The average score in the first innings is 142 runs, and bowlers have benefited from the availability of grass in recent games.
IND vs SA: Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
In India, the T20 match between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will offer live streaming of the T20 match between India and South Africa.