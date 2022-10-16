T20 World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Event to take place from 5-6 pm BST

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the qualifiers for the much awaited tournament already begun, the T20 World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will be live from 3.30-6pm (BST) in Australia on 16 October, which is 8 pm IST. As top 16 teams from across the globe are participating for the most intense cricket battle, this year it will be a moment to celebrate the sport without restriction of COVID-19 unlike the previous ones.