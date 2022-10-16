Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

T20 World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Live: Event to take place from 5-6 pm BST

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 PM ISTLivemint
Skippers pose for a selfie ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony in Melbourne. 

  • As per details, the cricketing fans in India can watch the opening ceremony the World Cup on their TV at Star Sports channel or on the Hotstar application.

With the qualifiers for the much awaited tournament already begun, the T20 World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony will be live from 3.30-6pm (BST) in Australia on 16 October, which is 8 pm IST. As top 16 teams from across the globe are participating for the most intense cricket battle, this year it will be a moment to celebrate the sport without restriction of COVID-19 unlike the previous ones.

16 Oct 2022, 08:22 PM IST Here's promo clip for India fans in fervour ahead of T20WorldCup

1
16 Oct 2022, 08:07 PM IST The event will happen live on the TV screens from 5-6 pm (BST)

The event will happen live on the TV screens from 5-6 pm (BST). 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP