T20 World Cup 2022: Rain threat looms over England-Pakistan final

"Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. The possibility of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly at 15 to 20 km/h turning west to southwesterly at 25 to 40 km/h during the morning then becoming westerly at 15 to 25 km/h during the evening," is the predicted weather by the Bureau of Meteorology for Monday in Melbourne.