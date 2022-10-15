The 45-day action packed thriller is going to begin from 16 October where 16 teams will fight to clinch the eighth ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Australia. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, India had clinched the title in 2007, but since then it is a long wait. Question arises here: Will Rohit Sharma repeat Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tale or a new champion emerge this time?
Best batters, best bowlers and best fielders have been practicing for the tournament for a very long time and now when the event is going to begin, the cricket lovers across the globe are just waiting to witness their favourite teams and players perform the best.
As per experts, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth have pacy pitches, while Sydney and Hobart may prove helpful to spinners. So will it make any difference in the number of sixes flying to the pavilion or the the fours running towards the boundary lines? That is a question for the batters to answer, but it would be the interesting to watch how bowlers tackle the pressure at times when scores keeping rolling on the giant screen.
Considering the chances of teams this year, Pakistan under skipper Babar Azam have definitely shown mettle, while the defending champions India are not far away with its key player Virat Kohli back in form.
However, absence of Jasprit Bumrah may hit the team as the best bowler is was replaced by Mohammed Shami citing back injury. Recent performances by Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya in the bowling squad has turned the tables for India, still Bumrah will be missed.
On the contrary, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik's presence will definitely set the scores for India in the batting line up.
Looking at Indian squad and then comparing it with teams like Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan, the team look quite balanced for now. Also, legendary cricketer-turned coach Rahul Dravid's guidance will not only save a bad day, it can help the team heal in case something goes wrong.
Next comes the team with best mettle in the 2022 T20 World Cup is Pakistan. Apart from Babar Azam, the team has one of the finest player named Mohammad Rizwan, who has been hitting scores like anything. Adding on, they also have the support of fast and energetic bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain who can show the doors of pavilion to the entire opposition within overs.
For Australia, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Steven Smith are looking sound and perfectly fit to challenge any team.
Considering England, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali look promising. While for New Zealand, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Tim Southee, Finn Allen and Lachlan Ferguson will prove to be the ones to trust upon.
South Africa on the contrary has dependable Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller and Wayne Parnell to rely upon.
While, team like West Indies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are too well prepared.
Since the 45-day sports extravaganza is going to increase the blood pressure of billions of fans globally, relying on a single team will not be fruitful this time.
However, all eyes will still be on the greatest rivals on-ground, i.e. India and Pakistan, who will face each other 23 October in Melbourne. Until then, enjoying the others' matches too seems to be a good idea.
