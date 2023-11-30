T20 World Cup 2024: A historic first for Uganda

comScore
In the qualifier, Uganda overcame Tanzania in their opening game by a comfortable margin of eight wickets. However, in the next game, a brilliant 4/17 from Namibian all-rounder David Wiese handed them a six-wicket defeat.

With five wins from their six games, Uganda have ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked their tickets for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

This will be their first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

The African side picked up in grand style, defeating the Test-playing Zimbabwe by five wickets. While skipper Sikandar Raza’s 48* starred for his side, Uganda’s bowling effort led by Dinesh Nakrani (3/14), restricted the Chevrons to 136/7.

During the chase, the Cricket Cranes were guided by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40). They won with five wickets to spare in a major cricketing upset.

Lifted by this effort, the side then overcame Nigeria with ease. They followed up with a 33-run win over Kenya, to have one foot into the T20 World Cup.

They ensured the same with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Rwanda. They rendered a top-notch bowling effort, which bowled out Rwanda for merely 65. The target was then chased down by the ninth over mark.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, who suffered losses at the hands of Namibia and Uganda, missed out on the bus to the T20 event. The side had featured in the previous edition of the tournament, where they'd garnered a famous one-run win over Pakistan.

