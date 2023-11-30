T20 World Cup 2024: A historic first for Uganda
In the qualifier, Uganda overcame Tanzania in their opening game by a comfortable margin of eight wickets. However, in the next game, a brilliant 4/17 from Namibian all-rounder David Wiese handed them a six-wicket defeat.
With five wins from their six games, Uganda have ensured a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier and booked their tickets for the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.
