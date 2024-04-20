With the deadline for sending the squads' list to International Cricket Council by different boards approaching, the confusion over who will be the man from India behind stumps is deepening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though there are many chances, but the three names making the rounds are KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. All the three players are currently leading their franchises – Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals – in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Apart from this, all the three players are in good form and have been impressive with their wrists – behind the stumps too.

Looking at the current scenario, Rishabh Pant's chances of getting selected in the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2024 is mostly high. The credit goes to his great fight after a car accident, due to which he missed cricket. But, he made his return classic.

Pant in now Delhi Capitals' highest run-scorer this season with 210 runs in seven matches, with a high-score of 55.

Compared to Pant, RR captain Sanju Samson is in fine batting form and smacked 276 runs in 7 IPL games, while Rahul has registered 286 runs in seven fixtures.

Gilchrist's choice: On being asked whom should India send to West Indies for T20 World Cup, legendary Australian opener and all-time great wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist preferred Pant as his first-choice.

"He has been consistently getting atleast starts, and a couple of nice contributions. He affected this brilliant backhand run out against RR, which was just amazing, Dhoni-like. His last match against GT, he was Man of the Match, primarily for his wicketkeeping and his captaincy is there, ended up 19* not out. So a wonderful week for him. As I say there is a lot of focus on him, lot of expectations and he has delivered," Cricbuzz, quoted Gilchrist as saying.

"Without doubt. If the BCCI doesn't give you one, I will pay for his ticket.

"I will have him in my team, definitely. I think his wicketkeeping is showing physically that he is not held back. His batting is only going to get better and better as he spends more time. I think just that level of maturity that comes with leadership, I have him in there and I think Sanju Samson is probably my back-up at the moment. What I will say is India are so well-blessed with so many talented wicketkeeper-batters," he further added.

