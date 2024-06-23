Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan on Sunday wrote its name in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournaments, after thrashing world cup winners Australia in their second second Super Eight clash at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

The team not only stunned the Australians, but also the cricket fraternity, as they showed the world what they are made of and are capable of.

ALSO READ: Netizens in awe after Afghanistan stun Australia in T20 World Cup, say: ‘Success is the sweetest revenge’

Afghanistan defended their total of 148 for six and restricted Australia to just 127. Gulbadin Naib's four wicket haul overpowered Pat Cummins's hat-trick, following which the Australians fell like pack of cards. Stats wise, this is the first loss for Australia against Afghanistan in 6 international matches.

After the victory, the Afghan players celebrated in the most unique fashion – dancing to the tunes of Dwayne Bravo's iconic song, ‘Champion’.

Apart from the players – including captain Rashid Khan, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi – even the Afghan coach Jonathan Trott could be seen dancing on the song.

ALSO READ: AFG vs AUS T20 World Cup: Resilient Afghanistan stage a comeback, defeat Australia by 21 runs

Watch the video here:

"It's massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys," Cricbuzz quoted Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan as saying at the post-match presentation.

"The way Gulbadin bowled today - the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started - the wicket of Warner - was also pleasing to see. It's so important for us back home and around the world. I'm sure they're proud and would've enjoyed the game," he added.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final qualification scenario: Are India through to semi-finals after AUS vs AFG clash?

AFG vs AUS:

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 148/6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) gave a powerful start to their team.

Australia's Pat Cummins picked up three wickets. It was a hat-trick with the wickets of Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib. Adam Zampa took two and Marcus Stonis clinched one wicket.

Chasing 149, apart from Glenn Maxwell (59) no other Australian batter could stand for long and crossed 15 runs marks. The whole Australian batting line-up crashed in 127 runs in 19.2 overs.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib picked up 4 wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naveen-ul-Haq took three, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan picked one each.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!