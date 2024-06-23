Afghan players dance on Dwayne Bravo's iconic song 'Champion' after historic win vs Australia | Watch
Apart from the players – including captain Rashid Khan, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi – even the Afghan coach Jonathan Trott could be seen dancing on the song.
Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan on Sunday wrote its name in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournaments, after thrashing world cup winners Australia in their second second Super Eight clash at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.