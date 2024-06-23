Netizens in awe after Afghanistan stun Australia in T20 World Cup, say: ‘Success is the sweetest revenge’
Afghanistan registered a 21-run victory against Australia in their second Super 8 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan on 23 June penned history in the T20 World Cup 2024, as the stunned and defeated Australia by 21 runs in their second Super Eight clash at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. This is the first loss for Australia against Afghanistan in 6 international matches.