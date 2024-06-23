Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan on 23 June penned history in the T20 World Cup 2024, as the stunned and defeated Australia by 21 runs in their second Super Eight clash at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. This is the first loss for Australia against Afghanistan in 6 international matches.

After losing the toss, Afghanistan batted first and scored 148/6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) gave a powerful start to their team, but after them no other batter coold surpass 15 runs mark.

Australia's Pat Cummins picked up three wickets. It was a hat-trick with the wickets of Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib. Adam Zampa took two and Marcus Stonis clinched one wicket.

Chasing 149, apart from Glenn Maxwell (59) no other Australian batter could stand for long and crossed 15 runs marks. The whole Australin batting line-up crashed in 127 runs in 19.2 overs.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib picked up 4 wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq, Naveen-ul-Haq took three, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan picked one each.

Following the victory, Afghanistan players are getting well wishes from across the globe, with netizens pouring love to the Rashid Khan-led team.

Here are some reactions:

One wrote, “Congratulations to all Afghan brothers. 2nd best Asian Team has taken revenge from Australia. Proud moment for Asian Countries."

Another wrote, “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride – and never quit, you'll be a winner… Historical victory celebration of our #Atalan with @DJBravo47"

A netizen wrote, “The reaction at Bali night club in Bridgetown after Afghanistan has just knocked off Australia"

Some posted memes:

Some shared the video of Afghanistan players celebrating in their dressing room after the match.

Another shared Afghanistan fans celebrating Afghanistan's historical win against Australia.

A netizen commented: “Success is the sweetest revenge.🔥🔥🔥 2023 - 2024 "

After this win, Afghanistan have become a contender for the semi-final spot if they beat Bangladesh in their next encounter on 25 June. They are now on the third spot, while Australia are on the second. Both have 2 points each. Meanwhile, India lead the Group 1 standing with 4 points and still have one more Super 8 match on 24 June with Australia.

