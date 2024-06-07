The USA smashed 18 runs for one wicket in the Super Over, while Pakistan could only manage to score 13 runs with the loss of one wicket.

In the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, Babar Azam-led Pakistan, playing against the host in the group stage at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, lost the Super Over by five runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan, while batting first scored 159 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs, which the USA managed to equal losing just three wickets.

Following this, the USA smashed 18 runs for one wicket in the Super Over, while Pakistan could only manage to score 13 runs with the loss of one wicket.

With the poor performance of Pakistani fans roasted Babar Azam’s team.

Here are some reactions: An angry Pakistan Fan in USA slammed the Pakistan team and said, “na catch pakda, batting humari zero, fielding humari zero minus zero….."

One wrote on X, “Azam Khan after causing BP problems to millions of Pakistanis."

Another wrote, "Ek hi dil hai, kitni bar todenge." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Nobody is ready for what we’re about to witness in New York on 9th June," someone commented.

“America se ek khat mila hai [We’ve received a letter from America]," is what this cricket fan posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Pakistan team in complete shambles… Snatched away captaincy from Shaheen Afridi after just 2-3 months without any valid reason and gave it back to Babar Azam. And then lost T20I series vs New Zealand C grade team, against England and then against Ireland & USA," a netizen wrote.

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!