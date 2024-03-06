T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Battle-hardened’ India to face Ireland in New York; Irish coach ready to ‘compete with big names’
Ireland coach Heinrich Malan is excited for T20 World Cup matches in the US against India and Pakistan, highlighting the challenge of facing battle-hardened players straight from the IPL.
Ireland coach Heinrich Malan said Tuesday that this summer's T20 World Cup would be special but it was a "Catch-22 situation" that his team would be playing India in their opening match.
