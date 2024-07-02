BCCI shares Team India's celebration after winning T20 World Cup 2024. Virat Kohli named 'Player of the Match' in a thrilling victory over South Africa. BCCI announces a prize of ₹ 125 crore for the team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday shared some glorious moments on Team India from the dressing room after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Virat Kohli and other players were seen kissing the World Cup trophy, clicking pictures with the prize, and lauding each other for the T20 victory, ending the 13-year wait.

Soon after the World Cup victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a grand prize of ₹125 crore for Team India. “I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024."

“The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" Shah had added.

Rohit Sharma's Team India clinched the T20 World Championship title on Saturday with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa at Kensington Oval. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Final match highlights In the tournament's final match, India chose to bat first after winning the toss. Despite an early setback at 34/3, a resilient 72-run partnership between Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) stabilized the innings. Virat and Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls, with three fours and a six) then added 57 runs to take India to a total of 176/7 in 20 overs.

For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the standout bowlers, with Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram also contributing with a wicket each.

Chasing 177, South Africa struggled initially at 12/2. However, a 58-run stand between Quinton de Kock (39 off 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 off 21 balls, with three fours and a six) revived their hopes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heinrich Klaasen's quickfire 52 off 27 balls (with two fours and five sixes) put India under pressure. Nevertheless, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20), and Hardik Pandya (3/20) staged a remarkable comeback in the death overs, restricting South Africa to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat Kohli was named 'Player of the Match' for his crucial innings. This victory marks India's first ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, ending a prolonged ICC trophy drought.

