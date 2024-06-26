T20 World Cup 2024: In 6 matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 191 runs, while his 41-ball 92 against Australia remains his highest score so far.

India have been undefeated at the T20 World Cup 2024. However, there is only one batter on the list of Top 10 highest run-scorers in the tournament so far. It's the India captain, Rohit Sharma.

In 6 matches, Rohit has scored 191 runs, while his 41-ball 92 against Australia remains his highest score so far. He has the highest strike rate among Indian batters, 159.16. He has scored two 50s while hitting 16 fours and 13 sixes. Rishabh Pant (167 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav (149 runs) are the other Indian batters close behind him.

At the moment, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is leading the list with 281 runs. His teammate, Ibrahim Zadran, is at number 3 with 229 runs.

There are several Australian batters in the Top 10 list: Travis Head (255 runs), David Warner (178 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (169 runs). However, since Australia have been eliminated from the cricket tournament, these batters do not stand a chance to become the highest run-scorer.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (228 runs) and US’ Andries Gous (219 runs) are at number 4 and 5 respectively. However, they don’t have a chance to proceed as their teams have also been eliminated.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock (199 runs) and England skipper Jos Buttler (191 runs) are Rohit's closest rivals regarding highest total runs.

T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals Afghanistan and South Africa will face each other in the first T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal while India will take on England in the second semifinal. Both matches will take place on June 27. The AFG vs SA will start at 6 AM whereas the IND vs ENG will start at 8 PM.

Rohit, Gurbaz, Zadran, de Kock and Buttler will have their chances to move ahead by scoring more runs. However, for some of these, June 27 will be the last chance since two teams will be eliminated. For Rohit, the task is hard. He is 90 runs behind Gurbaz at the moment. Only time will tell if the Hitman pulls it off.

