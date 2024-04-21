T20 World Cup 2024: Dinesh Karthik in India squad? RCB batter ready to do everything ‘to be on that flight’
T20 World Cup 2024: Dinesh Karthik has said that he's ready to do everything to be a part of India's WC squad. The RCB batter has been enjoying a phenomenal tournament at the IPL 2024 at the moment.
T20 World Cup 2024: Before IPL 2024, nobody spoke about Dinesh Karthik as one of the contenders for India’s T20 World Cup squad. But, DK had other plans. His phenomenal stint at the ongoing tournament has put him in the limelight again.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message