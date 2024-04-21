T20 World Cup 2024: Dinesh Karthik has said that he's ready to do everything to be a part of India's WC squad. The RCB batter has been enjoying a phenomenal tournament at the IPL 2024 at the moment.

T20 World Cup 2024: Before IPL 2024, nobody spoke about Dinesh Karthik as one of the contenders for India’s T20 World Cup squad. But, DK had other plans. His phenomenal stint at the ongoing tournament has put him in the limelight again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DK is one of the top run-scorers in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) despite coming at number 6. His 226 runs have come in 6 innings while skipper Faf Du Plessis’ 232 came from 7 innings. Dinesh’s average (75.33) is better than Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli’s (72.20).

Even though he has been impressive as a finisher from the beginning of this IPL season, DK’s 83 off 25 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during a failed chase caught everyone’s attention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant, who’ll make it to India’s T20 World Cup squad? Netizens say… Indian captain Rohit Sharma earlier spoke about the innings and said he was “quite impressed" with that performance. Rohit also spoke about MS Dhoni’s 3 consecutive 6s against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He also made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the wicket-keeper’s selection for the upcoming World Cup to be held in the United States and the West Indies.

“It will be hard to convince MS although he is coming to the US to do something else. He is into golf now. DK will be easier to convince I guess," Rohit said.

Dinesh Karthik on T20 World Cup The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) is expected to announce the team in the next week. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has spoken about playing for India at the World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup," Karthik said.

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, caught on stump mic "I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup."

The last time DK sported the blue was in the T20 World Cup 2022. He will turn 39 before the 2024 edition starts. He’ll be in action again today as RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

