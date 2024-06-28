Team India made their way into the final of T20 World Cup 2024 after registering a thumping 68 run victory against England on Thursday. The Men in Blue will now face off against South Africa at the Kensignton Oval in Barbados on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this is the first ever occassion when South Africa have made it to the final of a T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, India, who won the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy, are making to the final for the first time since 2014.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant looks in light mood as India cricket team arrives in Barbados ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

When and where to watch India vs South Africa T20 Final match? The T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa will be played at the Kensignton Oval in Barbados on June 29. The marquee event can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports network, while the live stream will be available for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Barbados Weather report for June 29: Much like the semi-final, rain is likely to play a part in Saturday's T20 World Cup final. According to Accuweather, there is a 78% chance of rain and a 47% chance of thunderstorms on June 29. Meanwhile, the Weather Channel is predicting a 72% chance of rain, while humidity is expected to be around 81%.

What happens if rain spoils play on June 29? ICC has allotted 190 minutes of extra time for the completion of play on June 29. The world cricketing body has also made provisions of reserve day in case the final match cannot be completed on June 19.

Kensington Oval pitch report: The average total for batting first at Kensington Oval is 153, while the highest total ever at the venue was 224 by West Indies in 2024. A total of 32 T20 international matches have been played at the venue, with the team batting first having the upper hand (19 wins) compared to the team batting second (11). However, 2 matches in Barbados have ended without a result.

In their last match at The Oval, USA were bowled out for 115 in 18.5 overs. Meanwhile, England won by 10 wickets in under 10 overs.

